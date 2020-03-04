Eaton Vance Management Acquires 666,658 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.83% of Mueller Water Products worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,577 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $839,262 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.