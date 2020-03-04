Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of RingCentral worth $34,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 796,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $225.90 on Wednesday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $252.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -352.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,667,241 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

