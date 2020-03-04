Eaton Vance Management Buys 43,383 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 165,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.