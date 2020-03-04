Eaton Vance Management Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after buying an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,492,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

NYSE:AZN opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

