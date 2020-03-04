Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of Ball worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ball by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,502,000 after buying an additional 231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders have sold a total of 65,986 shares of company stock worth $4,560,944 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

