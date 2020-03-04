Eaton Vance Management Has $33.19 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

