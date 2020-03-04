Eaton Vance Management Has $37.02 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of NetApp worth $37,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NetApp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.