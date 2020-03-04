Eaton Vance Management Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.48% of Catalent worth $39,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 117,990 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.77. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

