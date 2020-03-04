Eaton Vance Management Has $40.28 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $40,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $196.26 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.