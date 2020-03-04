Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.23% of Amcor worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

