Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $35,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $196.82 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

