Eaton Vance Management Purchases 161,090 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of EXACT Sciences worth $37,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,746.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,701 shares in the company, valued at $79,202,489.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

