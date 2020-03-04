Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,938 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

