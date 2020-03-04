Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135,854 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.78% of RealPage worth $39,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RealPage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 72,831 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $3,983,855.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,234,753.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,421 shares of company stock worth $26,622,182. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

