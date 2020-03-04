Eaton Vance Management Sells 132,175 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,175 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $38,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

