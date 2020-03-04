Eaton Vance Management Sells 13,287 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.67% of Amedisys worth $36,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,660,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $168.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.69. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $202.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $208,920.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,979 shares of company stock worth $4,579,863. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.15.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

