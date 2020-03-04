Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,972 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

NYSE:APD opened at $227.36 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.00 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

