Eaton Vance Management Sells 319 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.11% of VF worth $42,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in VF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

