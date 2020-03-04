Eaton Vance Management Sells 867,707 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 867,707 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.