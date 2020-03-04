Edmond Coletta Sells 12,451 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $612,464.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Edmond Coletta sold 17,619 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $863,154.81.

Shares of CWST opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 64.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.