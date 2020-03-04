Edmond Coletta Sells 17,619 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $863,154.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Edmond Coletta sold 12,451 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $612,464.69.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after acquiring an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

