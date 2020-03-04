Edwin D. Johnson Sells 12,473 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $613,546.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 409,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,156,192.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

