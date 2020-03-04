Edwin D. Johnson Sells 17,649 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $864,624.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 409,762 shares in the company, valued at $20,074,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $16,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

