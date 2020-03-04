Elaine Castellanos Sells 2,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RETA opened at $192.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

