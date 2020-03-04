Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $661,100.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.85.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.