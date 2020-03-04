Elliott Pew Acquires 11,470 Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.41. Enerplus Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.38 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.45.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

