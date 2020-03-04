Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.