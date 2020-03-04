Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 48,222 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,770,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,731,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

