Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,483,000 after purchasing an additional 937,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

