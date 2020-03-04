Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,083,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

JCI opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

