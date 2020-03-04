Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.06 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

