Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 108.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total transaction of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $17,559,127 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $615.16 on Wednesday. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $421.19 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.97 and a 200-day moving average of $574.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

