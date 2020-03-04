Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 74,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $35,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $530,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,666.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

