Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,412.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 281,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.52.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.