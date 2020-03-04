Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,468 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

