Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,567 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $35,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.73.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

