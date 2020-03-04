Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $731.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $776.91 and its 200 day moving average is $732.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $638.92 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

