EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,748,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:EOG opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

