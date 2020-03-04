EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. EOG Resources has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $447,634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 371.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

