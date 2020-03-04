Equity Investment Corp Acquires New Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,212,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,472,000. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after purchasing an additional 500,861 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 525,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 297,296 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,416,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after buying an additional 276,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.