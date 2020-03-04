Equity Investment Corp Buys New Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,000.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,094.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $903.50 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

