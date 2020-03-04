Equity Investment Corp Invests $203,000 in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,887 shares of company stock worth $568,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of CADE opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

