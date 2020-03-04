Equity Investment Corp Purchases 494,292 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 1.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $235,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 741,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,892,000 after purchasing an additional 96,317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,023,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

SHV opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.03 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

