Equity Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,968 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 3.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $113,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,623 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

