Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of ESPR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

