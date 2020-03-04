Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) VP Jeffrey B. Newman Sells 5,000 Shares

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EEFT opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

