ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,646 shares of company stock worth $2,071,616 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.