Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

EXTR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

