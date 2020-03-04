Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,660 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 83,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

XOM opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

