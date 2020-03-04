Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

In related news, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $192,327. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.